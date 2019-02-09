Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Dibble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Annette Dibble


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Marguerite Annette Dibble Notice
Marguerite Annette Dibble
Marguerite Annette Dibble "Dee" died on January 20, 2019, at age 94. Born to Horace V. and Edith F. Dibble in Passaic, NJ, she passed away at Hidden Springs Senior Living, Bentonville, VA. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Robert Murdoch and her brother, Charles Dibble and survived by three children, Jami A. Murdoch, Wendy L. Murdoch and Gary R Murdoch, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be performed in late Spring 2019 at which time her ashes will be placed between her parents in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.