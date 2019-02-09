|
Marguerite Annette Dibble
Marguerite Annette Dibble "Dee" died on January 20, 2019, at age 94. Born to Horace V. and Edith F. Dibble in Passaic, NJ, she passed away at Hidden Springs Senior Living, Bentonville, VA. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Robert Murdoch and her brother, Charles Dibble and survived by three children, Jami A. Murdoch, Wendy L. Murdoch and Gary R Murdoch, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be performed in late Spring 2019 at which time her ashes will be placed between her parents in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel, CT.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 9, 2019