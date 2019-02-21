Marguerite T. Smith

Marguerite T. Smith, age 96, a longtime resident of Norwalk, CT, passed away at home on Monday, February 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Smith was born on September 9, 1922 in New Canaan to the late Joseph and Mary Ahearn Tiani. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas in October of 2018.

After graduating from High School, Marguerite attended the Stamford Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Stamford Hospital for several years where she became a charge nurse. She then worked in a doctor's office in Stamford before retiring.

After retiring, Marguerite cared for her two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Allison, which she said was her favorite job of all.

In her free-time, she enjoyed cooking, especially family recipes. She was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast, and a devoted New York Yankees fan.

Marguerite is survived by her daughter Linda Smith Dvornek (Jerome) of Norwalk, CT, her grandchildren Jeffrey Dvornek of Stratford and Allison Dvornek Bonesteel of Summerville, SC, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Arthur, Raymond and Frederick Tiani and her two sisters, Catherine Sigler and Audrey Tiani.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 25th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Church in Norwalk, CT. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT.

