IN MEMORIAM MARIA RAFFAELA PELLI Sep. 30, 1932-July 21, 2018 Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. Two years ago you left us. We miss you so much Mom. Rest in peace. Love, your children and grandchildren.

