Maria Christina (Tina) Prince
Maria Christina (Tina) Prince, 77, of Norwalk, CT, passed away on August 31, 2019. Born on November 25, 1941, in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Filomena (Malizia) and Rocco DiPalma. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 55 years, Kenneth Prince Sr., son Kenny Jr. and his wife Trish, daughter Lisa, grandsons Connor and Brendan, along with her siblings Louise, Dominic, and Theresa, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joanne Santoro.
She loved her daily rides to the beach each morning for coffee with her husband. All those who knew her will remember her smile and giving heart, her wonderful anisette cookies and meatballs, and her love for dessert, particularly her daily morning donut and an occasional hot fudge sundae. After watching the movie "Happy Feet," she gained a lasting love of penguins. She was a passionate gardener, and enjoyed caring for the flowers in the front yard and vegetables in the back.
She was a longtime member of St. Ann Club of Norwalk and served on the ladies auxiliary board for many years. Always one to lend a hand and help out, friends would find her in the kitchen, peeling cucumbers and helping with the salad. She was a volunteer at heart and loved her time there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 203 East Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, 41 Hecker Avenue, Darien.
Friends may call on Wednesday, September 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. The St. Ann's Ladies Auxiliary will gather to give a brief memorial and prayer at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Autumn Lake, 34 Midrocks Drive, Norwalk, CT 06851. Special thanks to Andrew in PT, her nurse James, and her aide Michelle.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 4, 2019