Maria Ramos
Maria Ramos, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on the evening of Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with her family at her side. A longtime resident of Stamford, Maria was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico on November 17, 1925, and was one of 12 children born to the late Ramon and Maria (Velez) Ramos.
Maria was devoted to caring and providing for her family and to her church. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her, and her loving memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.
She is survived by her loving daughter; Rose Hernandez, three grandchildren; Maria Aquino, Angela Aquino and Jonathan Rodriguez, seven great-grandchildren; Yaritza, Ayana, Yazlyn, Bryana, Adanivea, Gabriel and Jeremiah, siblings; Luis, Blanca and Ernesto Ramos, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Visitation with a viewing will take place on Friday, August 30th from 4pm to 8pm, at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at St. Benedict/Our Lady of Montserrat R.C. Church, 1 St. Benedict Circle, in Stamford. The interment will follow mass at St. John Cemetery in Darien.
Maria's final arrangements were entrusted to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 29, 2019