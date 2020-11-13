1/
Maria Russo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Russo
Maria Russo, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2020. She was born March 15,1930 in San Fele, Italy. She was loved and cherished by her family, friends, and neighbors; she will remain in their hearts forever. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Frank Russo and his wife Stephanie of Plainville, CT, Lucy McCarthy and her husband Charles of Monroe, CT, Marianne Robinson and her husband Thomas of Fairfield, CT, Theresa Russo of Fairfield, CT and her grandchildren Katarina, Amy, Lauren, Vincenzo, Daniel, Thomas, Christopher and Matthew. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Vincenzo Russo.
Friends may call at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kennedy Center on their website (thekennedycenterinc.org). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved