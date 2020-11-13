Maria Russo
Maria Russo, 90, passed away peacefully at her home on November 12, 2020. She was born March 15,1930 in San Fele, Italy. She was loved and cherished by her family, friends, and neighbors; she will remain in their hearts forever. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Frank Russo and his wife Stephanie of Plainville, CT, Lucy McCarthy and her husband Charles of Monroe, CT, Marianne Robinson and her husband Thomas of Fairfield, CT, Theresa Russo of Fairfield, CT and her grandchildren Katarina, Amy, Lauren, Vincenzo, Daniel, Thomas, Christopher and Matthew. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Vincenzo Russo.
Friends may call at the Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo's Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kennedy Center on their website (thekennedycenterinc.org
). To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
.