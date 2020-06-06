Maria Helena Serpa
Maria Helena Serpa, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a long courageous fight with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Bogota, Colombia on January 14, 1927 to the late Margaritas Romero and Atanasio Veira.
Maria was a living example of kindness and a dedicated mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved gardening and her Cuban coffee. She treasured her grandkids and embraced every moment with them. Maria always had a smile that brightened everyone's day.
Maria is survived by her loving children, Isabel Vallejo of Fairfield, Yolanda Muenvar of Boston, Magdalene Jeffers and her husband Deacon Ernie of Stamford and John Serpa of New Jersey. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Sergio, Melissa, Vanessa, Stephanie, Nicole, Jessica, Eric, Amanda and Christian, as well as her great grandchildren, Sergio, Santino, Antonio, Blake, Mya, Valentina, Leonardo and Rocco.
Besides her parents, Maria was predeceased by her loving husband, Juan Serpa and her son in law, Rocky Vallejo.
A funeral service will be held privately at St. John's Mausoleum in Darien.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Serpa family with the arrangements.
The family requests that donations be made in Maria Serpa's memory to Alzheimer's Association.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.