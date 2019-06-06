Maria T. Bova

Maria Teresa (Teresina) Lombardo Bova of Southbury entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2019. She was born on July 12,1927 in BIvongi, Reggio Calabria, Italy, the daughter of the late Pietro and Maria Francesca Lorenti Lombardo. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Ferruccio Bova of 32 years, her brothers Giuseppe and Giovanni Lombardo, sister-in-law Teresa Lombardo and other family members in Italy and the United States.

She had attended High School in Locri, Italy and was employed as a seamstress for Carlton Deb, Greenwich Furs and other establishments.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who had tremendous faith in the Lord and truly loved her whole family and friends.

Teresina is survived by her loving children, Maria Rodriguez and her husband Ruben, Joseph Bova and his wife Dale and Robert Bova and his wife Sherry as well as her grandchildren Anthony, Peter and his wife Olga, Christina and her husband Tim, David, Solomon, Elijah, Isabella, Benjamin, Faith and Josiah. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren and family in both Italy and the United States.

The family will receive family and friends at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the or the .