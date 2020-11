Or Copy this URL to Share

MARIAN CAMILE JACKSON "Nonny" 6/6/1925- 11/11/2015 Thoughts of you on this day, five years since your passing, you are gone from this earth but not gone from our hearts. Missed, Loved, and Remembered Always. Love you, Your ever loving Husband Charles Jackson, Children, grand-children, great- grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren

