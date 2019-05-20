Marie A. Maloney

With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Marie A. Maloney on May 18, 2019 at the age of 83. Marie was surrounded by her four children at the time of her death.

Beloved wife of 53 years to the late William J. Maloney, Marie was a lifelong Stamford resident. Born October 26, 1935, Marie was the daughter of the late Marie Viggiano Agostino.

Marie was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1953, after which, she held positions at the Ferguson Library and Merrill Lynch Corporation before joining Saint Joseph's Medical Center in the Development and later Executive offices from 1978 through her retirement in 1995.

Marie is survived by her four children including sons, William III and James Maloney, daughters, Kristina Maloney, Lisa Solecki and son-in-law Michael Solecki as well as five grandchildren, Jenna, Robert, Ryan and Joelle Solecki, Megan DeGuisto, and brother, Richard Agostino (Pat).

In addition to her husband and mother, Marie was predeceased by brothers Dominick Agostino (Ruth), Frank Agostino (Margaret) and sister, Elizabeth Coughlin (John).

Relatives and friends will be received at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Calling hours will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A Christian mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at The Basilica of Saint John the Evangelist Church, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Mausoleum, Putnam – St. Mary Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary