Marie G. Alves
Marie Alves, 93, a longtime resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Marie was born on July 3, 1926, in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Albert and Louise Pine.
Marie is survived by her devoted children, daughter Bernadette Carrizzo and her husband Tony of Stamford, and her son John and his wife Dayleen of Waterbury. Her grandchildren Danielle, Joseph and Mia Carrizzo, and John, Mya, and John Alves, III.
Besides her parents Marie was predeceased by her beloved husband Manuel Alves and her brothers, Albert, John and Antonio "Tony" Pine.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on the morning of Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral procession to St. Leo's RC Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at St. Johns RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's memory to LBDA, Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 4, 2020