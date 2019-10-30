The Advocate Notices
More Obituaries for Marie Vivona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ann Vivona

Marie Ann Vivona Notice
Marie Ann Vivona
Marie Ann (Lembo) Vivona, born on April 19th, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, NY, passed away on October 27th, 2019 at her home in Stamford, CT, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Carolann & Joseph Apuzzo, Donna Marie & Louis Sprio, Dominick Jr. & Gloria Vivona and Matthew & Louise Vivona; her 6 grandchildren: Maria, Joseph, Matthew, Claire, Mia & Lucas; and her 4 siblings Carol, Angela, Matthew & Debbie.
Marie worked for Esso Standard Oil in New York for 6 years until she married the late Dominick Vivona in 1963 and moved to Stamford. Marie was a dedicated wife, mother and devoted catholic. She treasured her children & embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She loved gardening, was an avid baker & had a passionate love for cooking which many enjoyed. She loved to connect with family & friends, her warmth & sense of humor pervaded all her conversations. Her love, helpful/heartful opinion, & her ability to always be available for so many will be missed greatly.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, Marie has requested donations be made to : http://giftfunds.stjude.org/MarieAnnVivona
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 31, 2019
