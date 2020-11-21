Marie B. Coppola
Marie B. Coppola, 91, died at her home in Stamford, Connecticut on November 20, 2020.
She was a graceful athlete and dancer. Her passions included her family, especially her three grandchildren, Kate, Ray and Claire; tennis and swimming; attending Kate's softball games through many years of play; and University of Connecticut women's basketball. The world stopped when the Huskies played.
Marie was easy to love. A lifelong Stamford resident, her memories of her youth spent swimming in and ice skating on the Rippowam River that ran near her family's backyard evoked in the listener a joyful and peaceful time.
Marie loved parties and friends, and was a gracious and generous hostess whose home was always open to others. She supported numerous charities.
A graduate of Stamford High School, as a young woman Marie worked at Pitney Bowes, and later in life at Norelco in Stamford.
She is survived by Joseph Coppola, her husband of 71 years; daughters Diane, Michele and Jamie; her beloved grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert Coppola; and several nieces and nephews.
In remembrance, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Attn: Development Department, P. O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897 or online at https://visitingnurse.net/
