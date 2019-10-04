|
|
Marie M. Condon
Marie M. Condon, 86, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Stamford on November 14, 1932 to the late Thomas and Stella Tisano Foster.
Marie loved playing cards and getting together on Wednesday nights with her Pinocle girls. She was also an avid reader and a wonderful baker, especially her famous anisette cookies, as well as the beautiful sweaters, hats, scarves and blankets that she knitted for her children and grandchildren. She will always be loved, never forgotten and forever missed.
Marie is survived by her devoted husband of sixty six years, John J. Condon of Stamford, her loving children. Stephen Condon and his wife Donna of Stamford, Janet Piacenza and her husband Robert of Norwalk and Lisa Drain and her husband Thomas of Norwalk, as well as seven grandchildren, Mark, Nicholas, Christopher, Laura, Jamie, Matthew, Ryan and a great-granddaughter, Lindsay.
Besides her parents, Marie was also predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and James Condon and her aunt, Victoria Tisano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated TODAY, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Richards Avenue, Norwalk. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's memory to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019