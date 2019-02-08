The Advocate Notices
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John RC Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
Marie Gasiewski


Marie Gasiewski, 88, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was born in Stamford on August 15, 1930 to the late Joseph and Josephine Wachsevicz Fennick.
Marie is survived by her loving children, Walter Gasiewski, Jr. and his wife Michele, Richard Gasiewski and his wife Cheryl and Lori Gunn. Also surviving are six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as two brothers, Michael and Edward Fennick.
Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Walter Gasiewski, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John RC Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien. There will be no calling hours. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Gasiewski family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's memory to Standup to
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 8, 2019
