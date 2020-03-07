|
Marie "Becky" Geraghty
Marie "Becky" Geraghty, 91, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully at The Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich, CT, on Friday, March 6th. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years William (Bill) Geraghty.
Marie was born in Stamford on March 26th, 1928. She was the daughter of Charles (Carlo) Caputo and Mary Melfi Caputo. She was one of five children and was predeceased by her brother Joseph (Joe) Caputo and three sisters: Angelina (Angie) Pittore, Lucy Sabia and Catilda (Tillie) Calderbank.
She is survived by her four children: Anne Henderson and her husband John, Joan Colasso and her husband John, Lucy Cushman-Michael her husband James, Martin Geraghty and his wife Maria. Additionally, Marie is survived by her 6 grandsons: Mark Henderson and his wife Jana, Ryan Henderson and his wife Kaitlin, Michael Colasso and his husband Brad, Robert Colasso and his wife Charlotte, Eric Cushman and his wife Megan and Matthew Cushman and his fiancé Kara Griffin. She also had 5 great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Caroline Henderson, Jackson and Harrison Colasso and Tanner Cushman. Marie is also survived by her sister-in-law Katherine Geraghty.
Marie was a lifelong Stamford resident and was an office manager for several companies in the lower Fairfield County area including the Italian Center of Stamford and Ox Ridge Hunt Club in Darien.
Marie loved to bake and enjoyed walking with her husband Bill around their Springdale neighborhood and Cove Beach. Family and friends will always remember her Christmas Eve celebrations that she and her husband Bill hosted for nearly 50 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was affectionately known as "Gram" by all her grandchildren. Her whole life was surrounded by love.
A special thanks to The Nathaniel Witherell in Greenwich and Sunrise Senior Living in Stamford for the care and compassion provided over the past 7 years. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A service is schedule for 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 8, 2020