Marie "Snookie" Johnson Jara, 102 of New Canaan, CT passed away peacefully on May 8th with her family by her side. Marie, the daughter of William and Mary Lane was born on May 18,1916 in Cambridge, Mass. Marie was employed by Petro, until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and summers at Candlewood Lake. Marie is survived by her son Glen and wife Jo-Ann Johnson, daughters Gail Pellini and Nan Sarantos; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Jeffery Johnson and her daughter Judith Martinelli, and by her eight sisters and one brother.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00am-10:30am at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am at Bethany Church, 2 Scofieldtown Road in Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bethany Church Benevolence Fund, 2 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford, CT 06903 would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com