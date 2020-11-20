1/1
Marie Julia Minihan
1922 - 2020
Marie Julia Minihan of Wallingford and formally Stamford passed away peacefully at Wallingford Masonicare on November 17, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 1, 1922 to the late Richard and Florence Spink. She was predeceased by her husband, and love of her life William F. Minihan and her sisters Florence Howe and Helen Bryant.
Marie was a graduate of Stamford High School. Marie will always be remembered by her family as a kind, loving and gentle person and will be sadly missed by all. She was glittery and bubbly and always ready for an adventure at a moment's notice. She was a loving wife, friend, sister, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Elaine Piotroski and her husband, Edmund of Madison, CT, her son, William Minihan and his wife, Christine of Wallingford, CT, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Masonicare of Wallingford for their exemplary and loving care of Marie.
Funeral services will be private.
The family requests that donations be made in Marie's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
