Marie N. White
Marie White passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 91 yrs. old.
Marie was born in Waterbury, CT daughter of the late Annette Biondillilo and Anthony J. Canale, Sr.
She was raised in Stamford and graduated from Stamford High School in 1946. She became a secretary and worked for Coca-Cola. Marie had a home in Norwalk, CT and West Redding, CT for many years.
Marie was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, John J. White Jr.; her son, Kevin White; her brother, Anthony J. Canale Jr. and her grandson, Nicholas Ezzo.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Judy Kostopoulos and Nancy DiChiara; her daughter, Cindy White-Ezzo (Frank Passafiume); her grandson, Zachary J. Ezzo; her daughter, Sharon Camiglio; her granddaughter, Stacey Turpin (Sean); her grandson, David Camiglio (Lynn); her great grandchildren, Connor Turpin, Ryan and Tyler Camiglio; her sister- in-law, Theresa Canale; and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Marie loved to play Bingo with her friends at the Beacon Falls and Naugatuck Senior Centers. She also loved playing cards with her family and entertaining, especially big family gatherings.
She loved going to Foxwood's to play the slots and saw many concerts.
Marie loved to travel and had a great love of the ocean and the outdoors.
Marie always had a love of music and dancing and will best be remembered for the way she made everyone who came to her house feel special and welcomed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Lutheran Home of Southbury for their wonderful care.
Services are private. To send an online condolence, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com.
