|
|
Marie Parente
Marie Parente, lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away at her home on the morning of Saturday, November 9, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Marie was born in Stamford on October 15, 1935, and was one of seven children born to the late Dominick and Angelina (Loglisci) Denicola. Marie was 84 years old at the time of her passing.
Marie married the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Henry "Hank" Parente. Together they raised three daughters and dedicated their lives to their family and friends. Everyone was affectionately received and welcomed into her home. Marie's greatest joy came from cooking and caring for her family. She considered it a blessing to play such a big role in the lives of her grandchildren, and again in the lives of her great grandchildren. Marie and Hank enjoyed travelling together and spending winters in Pompano Beach, Florida. While we will miss her dearly, we take comfort in the memories of our beautiful life spent together as a family.
Marie is survived by her beloved husband, Hank Parente; her daughters, Annette Fiori and husband John, Angel Stenquist, Alane Truglia and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Jennifer, Danielle (Josh), Michelle (Doug), Lindsay (Paul), John (Lisa), Keri, Olivia, Christopher and Natalie; ten great grandchildren; siblings, Joseph Denicola (Marge) and Linda Vozzella; sister-in-law, Lena Sottosanti, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her siblings, Pat Denicola, Carmella Colandro, Vinny Denicola and Frank Denicola.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th at 11am at St. Bridget Of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. Marie's family will be receiving the condolences and sympathy of friends and family following mass. At the request of the family the entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at www. alzfdn.org/donate.
To leave a message of condolence online please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 10, 2019