Marie Possidento
Marie Elisabeth Possidento, a longtime Stamford resident, passed away peacefully at the Stamford Hospital on November 13, 2020. Marie was born on August 19, 1927 to the late Angelina and Dominick Toscano.
Marie is survived by her daughter Rosemarie Torres (Jorge), daughter-in-law Marita Ferro Possidento, a brother Angelo Toscano, a sister Antoinette Diggs. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael (Kelly)Suttenberg, Michelle Suttenberg, Linsey Walters, Ricky Torres, Joseph Possidento (Katherine), Alec Possidento (Emily), her great-grandchildren, Ella, Madlyn, Sophie, Daniel, Olivia, Vincent, Matthew, and Kenzie.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joseph Possidento, her son Rocco J. Possidento, and a sister Philomena Leo.
There will be no calling hours, a private Graveside Service at St. Johns Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bennet Cancer Center One Hospital Plaza Stamford, CT 06902 in the memory of her beloved son, Rocco J. Possidento. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com