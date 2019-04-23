The Advocate Notices
Marie B. Serowik

Marie B. Serowik, 98 a longtime and former resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019. Marie was born on December 8, 1920 in Stamford, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Pieczko.
Marie graduated from Stamford High, Class of "1938". Marie was a Eucharistic Minister for many years at St. Clements RC Church of Stamford. She also was a Red Cross Volunteer at Stamford Hospital during WWII.
Marie is survived by her children, William Serowik and his wife Debra of Fairfield, Faith Justin and her husband Michael of Lake Orion, MI, sister, Irene Witek of Stamford, nephews, John Witek of Stamford, Cory Pieczko and his wife Terri of Stamford, Brian Pieczko and Florence of East Haven, as well as her granddaughter, Kristin Serowik, and grandson, Eric Serowik, both of Milford.
Besiders her parents, Marie was also predeceased by her husband Frank Serowik and her brother Edward Pieczko and his wife Lula Mae.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford on the morning of Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM. Immediately following a funeral procession will be leaving to St. Clement RC Church, 535 Fairfield Ave., Stamford for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 23, 2019
