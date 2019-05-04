The Advocate Notices
Marie Taylor
Marie Taylor, 90, a former resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull. She was born in Stamford on July 27, 1928 to the late Angelo and Josephine Belmont Caputo.
Marie worked at Yale & Town in Stamford as a young woman and later worked at C.B.S. laboratories for many years before her retirement. She prized her family above all else, always putting them before herself over the course of her lifetime. She was always very thoughtful and caring to us all. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her devoted son, Vernie "Butch" Taylor and his wife Wendy of Trumbull, her brother, Tony Caputo and his wife Irene of Clearwater, FL and her sister, Rose Caputo of Stamford, as well as her grandchildren, Forrest Taylor and Zephyr Taylor.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Vernie Taylor and her siblings, Gloria Caputo, Carole DelVecchio and Lorraine Romano.
Funeral services will be held privately.
The family requests that donations be made in Marie's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 4, 2019
