|
|
Marilyn Copeland
Marilyn Copeland fell asleep in death June 9, 2019.
She was born April 7,1930 in Stamford of the late Daniel and Josephine Behunick,
And predeceased by her husband Charles, daughter Bonnie Tsacalis, brother Steven Behunick and sister Gloria Behunick. She is survived by her son Scott Copeland and his wife Rotraut. A memorial service will be held on 6/22/2019 at 1 p.m. at Kingdom. Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 891 Newfield Ave, Stamford, CT06905. To extend a personal expression to the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 17, 2019