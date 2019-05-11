The Advocate Notices
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Marilyn Ponziani Notice
Marilyn Ponziani
Marilyn Nancy Ponziani was born July 9, 1934, daughter of Peter and Lizzie Ponziani. She lived in Stamford all her life until her death on April 23, 2019. She joins her mother, father, brother John and her brother-in-law, Walter Krulikowski in heaven. She is remembered as an excellent writer, who spoke her mind, yet was kind-hearted, and generous. She would always help anyone in need. She is survived by her sister Jeanette Krulikowski and her nephews, Robin Krulikowski and Peter Ponziani and her niece, Janice Ponziani. Burial took place at St. John Cemetery, Darien. Arrangements are under the care of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 11, 2019
