Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jerome's RC Church
23 Half Mile Rd
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Mario Argenio


1928 - 2020
Mario Argenio Notice
Mario R. Argenio
Mario Richard Argenio, 91 a longtime resident of Stamford and Norwalk passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Mario was born in Stamford, CT on June 15, 1928, son of the late Louis and Mary Petrozzi Argenio.
Mario was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Korean War. Mario worked for First National Stores for 45 Years as a grocery store manager, he was a member of the Local #371 Meat Cutters Union, and he was also a member of St. Jerome's RC Church of Norwalk, and the AARP.
Mario is survived by his loving daughter Rebecca Ann Wood of Norwalk, his son Mark R. Argenio of New Hampshire, as well as his two cherished grandchildren Samantha Wood and Daniel Wood both of Norwalk.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his beloved wife Archangel Mary Borriello Argenio, a granddaughter Taryn Taylor Argenio and siblings Carmine Argenio, Theresa Ciccarelli, Letitia Passero, Jane MacLaughlin, Frank Argenio and Louis Argenio.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome's RC Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT. A Private Interment will be held at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mario's memory to , 825 Brook Street I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067
For online condolences please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 16, 2020
