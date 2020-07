Mario Calisti

Mario CalistiMario Calisti, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 71.He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law.There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Stamford. His burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to: The National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with his family.