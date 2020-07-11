1/1
Mario Calisti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Calisti
Mario Calisti, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 71.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Stamford. His burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to: The National Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or at www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome to share memories with his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved