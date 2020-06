Or Copy this URL to Share

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARIO CERBONE, JR. 11-22-1949 / 6-16-2010 On His 10th Anniversary In Heaven We miss and love you so very much. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Mario & Kim, AJ, Andon, Adriana, Ross, Estee Frankie, Theresa & Sergio and Anthony & Patty too!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store