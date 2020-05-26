Mario Cipri
Mario Cipri, passed away May 7, 2020 at home in Stamford. He was 88. Mario was born on the West Side of Stamford, CT on January 11, 1932 to the late Fillipo and Louise (Lupinacci) Cipri. He was one of eleven children: Grace, Joseph, Carmine, Rocco, Remo, Rose (Lionetti), Edith (Gorman), Gloria (Tiscia), Phillip, and Edward and the last surviving child of his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Geisler) Cipri and his four children, Anthony, Mario, Renee and Ava Cipri. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Mario and Shaun Cipri and many loved nieces and nephews.
Mario was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. While stationed in Pittsburgh, PA he met Lorraine. A skilled tree man, working alongside his beloved brothers his entire life, he inspired his sons and grandsons to follow in his footsteps. Above all he was a prolific artist. Working in all mediums, his most prominent being his oil paintings and copper wire sculptures. A proud member of the Loft Artists Association of Stamford, his work was showcased in several art exhibitions. His final days were spent in his studio, creating—his close friends and family by his side. All who knew him were ever adoring of his generosity, talent, kindness and humility.
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 26, 2020.