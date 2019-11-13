|
Mario Enzo DeOrchis
Mario Enzo DeOrchis (born April 5, 1923), a longtime Greenwich resident, passed away peacefully at his home in Delray Beach, Florida on November 11, 2019, at the age of 96.
Mario was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frankie Juanita DeOrchis, whom he was blessed to have been married to for 59 years.
Mario immigrated from Tora, Italy to the United States in 1930. He grew up in Providence (Federal Hill) Rhode Island, where he was fortunate to have a high school English teacher who encouraged him to apply for a scholarship to Columbia University. After he was admitted to Columbia, he paused his collegiate education to serve as a Sergeant in the 6th U.S. Army during WWII. He then became a Warrant Officer in the military administration of Garmisch-Partenkirchen during 1945-1946.
Mario returned to Columbia University to attend Law School after the war. It was not until he was editor of the Columbia Law Review that he unexpectedly met the love of his life, a fellow Barnard student, Frankie, whom he married in 1948 at Columbia University's Chapel in New York City.
Mario began his legal career at Haight, Gartner, Poor & Havens, establishing a world-renowned reputation in the maritime industry. Mario eventually went on to create his own firm in New York City, DeOrchis & Partners, where he continued to practice law until his late 80s. Mario's other greatest passions in life included: Sunday dinners with family, traveling the world, painting, boating and gardening.
Mario is lovingly remembered by his three children: Vincent (Maria) DeOrchis of New York City, Diane (Nils) Vogth-Eriksen of Stamford, Connecticut, and Douglas DeOrchis of Delray Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Vincent (Valerie), Dana, Douglas, Christina and Daniel DeOrchis, Christine Negron, as well as Christopher (Erin), Robert (Lisa), Erik and Samantha (Aaron) Vogth-Eriksen. Mario's pride and joy in family extended to include his 10 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Nils, Penelope, Andrew, Claire, Piper, Katherine, Josephine, Charlotte and Elise.
The visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT, (203)-327-1313. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mario's memory to Columbia Law School by visiting https://law.givenow.columbia.edu. To send condolences to the family, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 14, 2019