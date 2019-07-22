Marion Laura Santoro

Marion Laura Santoro, 84, passed away July 18, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC.

She was born December 15, 1934 in New Paltz, NY to the late Laura Brescia Locascio and Joseph Locascio. She grew up and attended public schools in New Paltz.

On September 20, 1959, she married the love of her life Joseph G. Santoro at St. Augustine's Church in Highland, NY. Marion earned her license as a beautician and hairdresser. Marion worked alongside her husband in their hairdressing shop. She also held an assembly position at IBM, worked many years as a waitress and bartender in the Yorktown Heights, NY, area where she raised her family.

Marion lived with her daughter and family in Stamford, CT since 2001, where she worked as a teacher's aide at the Holy Spirit parochial school until her retirement. She moved with her daughter and family to Greensboro, NC in 2018.

In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Santoro; siblings, Virginia Locascio Oddo, James Locascio, Joseph Locascio, Frank Locascio and Ronald Locascio.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Marie Carlson and husband David; son, Marc Joseph Santoro and four beloved grandchildren, Michael Joseph Carlson, Matthew David Carlson, Anthony Marc Santoro and Sarah Marie Santoro. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnephews and a grandniece.

Marion was a beloved member of every community she lived in and made countless and deeply held friendships. She held tightly and fervently to her Roman Catholic faith and was a well-known smiling face and helping hand at all the parishes of which she was a congregant.

