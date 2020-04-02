|
Marion T. McGarry
Marion T. McGarry, 76, of Stamford, CT, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. The 1st of 3 children, born in Bronx, NY, Marion resided in the Bronx most of her early life and spent a lot of time in Dover, NJ living with her paternal Grandmother. Marion was preceded in death by her mother Bridget Kocian in 1945, and her parents Anton and Florence Kocian.
She is survived by her three children: Kerry Whittington and her husband Jerry of Robertsdale, AL, John McGarry and his wife Dawn of Bradenton , FL and Erin Healy and her husband Matt of Stamford, CT; her siblings: Susan Mayewski of Tuckerton, NJ and brother Matt Kocian and his wife Nancy of Old Greenwich, CT; in addition to several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren who were the absolute loves of her life: Billy, Kyle, Dylan, Jack and Brooke all of who she considered her greatest legacy.
Marion graduated High School in 1961 from Mother Butler Memorial High School, Bronx, NY. After graduating, she entered the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary order where she did mission work in the poorest parts of the world. She had her bachelor of fine arts from Marymount College and was involved in the education system even after retirement.
Marion was a giving, strong and talented woman who was extremely active in the community. She was an avid volunteer in Stamford, serving food to the hungry on holidays, volunteering at churches and schools and serving on the city Board of Representatives. She tried to make the world a better place and had a calling to serve from a young age. She had a love for animals, especially dogs and more than once gained her pets because they had nowhere else to go. She loved spending time with her family and friends and her greatest joy was being a grandmother.
She will be missed by many and if she taught us anything it was to forgive often and love even when it's hard to.
A memorial service celebrating Marion's life will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank their family and friends for the outpouring of support through this difficult time.
If anyone wishes to make a donation in Marion's memory please do so to OPIN - Outreach to Pets in Need Inc., P.O. Box 488, Riverside, CT 06878 or via www.opinpets.org/
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 5, 2020