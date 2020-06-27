Marisol Iglesias
Marisol Iglesias
October 14 1945 - June 25 2020
Marisol Iglesias (Piriz), of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on June 25, 2020 at the age of 74.
Marisol was born on October 14, 1945 in Rocha, Uruguay, second born to the late Blanca Nair Piriz. Marisol was a second mother and caregiver to her nine siblings. In 1973, she migrated first to Mexico and then to the United States in 1975 with her beloved life partner and husband Jose Maria Iglesias. She was the amazing and fiercely loving mother of Nayr Aurora and Yazmin Iglesias, both of Stamford, Connecticut where the family settled in 1982.
Marisol spent her life devoted to her family and to Jesus Christ. She was a homemaker, domestic worker and child care giver in Fairfield County for 30 years, spreading her kindness, generosity and love to every family she touched.
Marisol was a devout Catholic, spiritual advisor and community leader through her church, Our Lady of Montserrat and was a part of various groups, leading La Reina de la Paz for the past several years.
Marisol is survived by her husband, daughters, all nine siblings; Adair Piriz of Uruguay, Jose Orlando Piriz of Sebastian, Florida, Heber Piriz of Stamford, CT, Hermes Piriz of Uruguay, Sulita Piriz of Uruguay, Marta Saldivia of Stamford, CT, Susana Saldivia, Ester Saldivia and Nela Saldivia all of Uruguay, her sons-in-law; Ray W. Champ, Jr. and Alexander Vega, her beloved three grandchildren; Madalina Sol, Sierra June and Joa LaKai, and countless nieces, nephews and friends. She considered everyone in her life family and was considered by all, like a mother and sister. She was and will always be an angel of pure love.
Que descanses en eterna paz Mami, We forever love you.
Viewing will be at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Montserrat, 1 St. Benedict Circle, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Our Lady of Montserrat.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, masks and social distancing will be maintained at both viewing and funeral mass.
To send Condolences to the family visit www.Gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 27, 2020.
