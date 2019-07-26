Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Houseman Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Houseman Coleman Notice
Marjorie Houseman
Coleman
Marjorie Houseman Coleman, 98, died July 12, 2019. Her husband, of 48 years, Robert Coleman, predeceased her in 2000. A longtime resident of Greenwich and recently of Stamford, she is survived by her daughters Marjorie Wiedersum and son-in-law Mark Wiedersum; Elizabeth Kirk and son-in-law Kim Kirk, her sister Mildred Morgan, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She worked during the war years at the BBC in New York City, moving to Continental Can Company in the 1950s where she met her future husband. She worked for the Greenwich School System. The family summered at Rocky Point Club where she was a member from the time the Club was founded. Services were private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.