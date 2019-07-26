|

Marjorie Houseman
Coleman
Marjorie Houseman Coleman, 98, died July 12, 2019. Her husband, of 48 years, Robert Coleman, predeceased her in 2000. A longtime resident of Greenwich and recently of Stamford, she is survived by her daughters Marjorie Wiedersum and son-in-law Mark Wiedersum; Elizabeth Kirk and son-in-law Kim Kirk, her sister Mildred Morgan, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She worked during the war years at the BBC in New York City, moving to Continental Can Company in the 1950s where she met her future husband. She worked for the Greenwich School System. The family summered at Rocky Point Club where she was a member from the time the Club was founded. Services were private.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 27, 2019