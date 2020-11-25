Mark A. Clinkenbeard
On November 21, 2020, Mark A. Clinkenbeard, 71, of Stamford rode the chariots home, releasing him from the pain of fighting cancer. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Dorry, who was the love of his life and his sole reason for existence the last 49 years.
Mark grew up in Arizona and was a Vietnam veteran. During his time in the Army he packed parachutes and acted as loadmaster dropping jeeps, weapons and medicine all over Vietnam. He also was an airborne infantryman for 3 1/2 years.
Mark's love of cooking lead him to graduate from the Culinary Institute of America which offered him a vast array of culinary experiences and adventures including working in Hawaii, traveling the world (France, China, Malaysia, and Napa Valley) and finally settling in as an Executive Chef at country clubs on the east coast. These experiences changed his palette from a love of Fritos and bean dip to a love of truffles and Pinot Noir. He was actively involved in many associations including Chef de Cuisine and the Chef's Association of Westchester and Lower Connecticut.
Mark was a loving father, devoted husband and hardworking provider. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and falling asleep at movies. The love he carried for his remaining family will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his beloved wife Dorry; his daughters, Dione and her husband Shaun McGuinness, and Kristin Clinkenbeard; his grandchildren Jenna Clinkenbeard, Matthew and Christopher McGuinness and a great grandson. He is also survived by a brother Tom Clinkenbeard, his wife Joanne and their family.
Mark was predeceased by his son Eric Todd Clinkenbeard and his parents.
His family will receive relative and friends at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Saturday, November 28th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A prayer service will be celebrated at 4 p.m., which will be live streamed for family and friends to attend virtually. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Mark's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
. His burial will be held private.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
