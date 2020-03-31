|
|
Mark C. Vuono
Mark C. Vuono, age 69, passed into eternal life on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. He was born to Charles and Grace Vuono on January 16th, 1951 in Stamford, CT. Mark was the beloved husband of Ana Maria Vuono, who he lovingly called 'Annie'. He is survived by his two sons: Andrew and David Vuono. He is also survived by his sisters Charlene Vuono-Julian of Groveland, MA with her partner Joe Buchonis; and Sandra and Nelson Bondhus of Farmington, CT.
Mark was the founder and owner of Marco Jewelers with his wife Annie. He was a devoted husband and father and had a tremendous work ethic and attention to detail in order to provide for his family. He loved coming to work every day serving the community through his business. He believed in treating everyone fairly and took pride in his work. Mark also loved working with his hands, whether it was sizing a ring, doing carpentry, building stone walls, or chopping wood. He was extremely proud of his children and felt strongly about teaching them the virtues of working hard and treating others fairly and with respect. He and Annie both enjoyed travelling together, whether exploring local antique shops for unique finds, or abroad, experiencing their mutual love of Latin American culture. He will be sorely missed by his family and community.
Due to the current environment of public health issues the country is faced with, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020