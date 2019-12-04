|
|
Reverend Mark Connolly
The Reverend Mark Connolly, age 91, passed away into Eternal Life on December 3, 2019.
Father Connolly was born on March 24, 1928 in Boston, MA to the late Mark Connolly, Sr. and Kathleen Holland. He was the third of five children.
Father Connolly was ordained in 1957 in Union City, New Jersey to the Order of St. Paul of the Cross(the Passionist Order). In 1970 Father Connolly produced the first television Mass in the New York area. He also wrote the TV prayer guide for the Mass that is still in existence. In September 1981 he produced a second program called That's the Spirit. The program won 13 awards including 3 Emmy nominations. He retired from the television Mass in 1990.
In 1991he became incardinated into the Diocese of Bridgeport and was assigned as Parochial Vicar to St. Michael the Archangel Church in Greenwich, CT until his retirement in May 2008.
In 1993 he took over the radio program Thoughts for the Week for the Diocese of Bridgeport. The program was aired through many stations throughout the country and ran for 26 years. In 1995 he launched the first Internet magazine called Spirituality for Today. The magazine received numerous awards for its excellence in Catholic content and journalism. It is still in production today.
Father Connolly was predeceased by his sisters Mary Martin and Kathleen McLaughlin and his brothers, Francis and Michael James and by a niece, Patricia Scoville.
Father Connolly is survived by his nieces Eileen Connolly and Claire Martin and nephews Mark Connolly, John William McLaughlin (Sharon), James McLaughlin (Diane) and John Martin, all residing in Massachusetts.
Father Connolly was grateful for all his brother priests and many friends that enriched his life through the years. Special thanks to Dr. Radhika Jasthi who took such good care of him through the years. Her dedication and kindness will not be forgotten. In addition, many thanks to his nurse aids, Angella Thomas and Shelly Gibbs for their unending assistance, care, and professionalism during his illness; and to his housekeeper, Patricia Hurtado, for her invaluable help.
His wake will take place at St. Michael Church on Saturday, December 7 at 10:30 a.m. Following the wake a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Father Connolly at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael Church 469 North Street Greenwich, CT. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence please visit www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019