Mark J. D'Arinzo, Jr.
Mark J. D'Arinzo, Jr. of Riverside died peacefully on October 12, 2019. Mark was born in Stamford, CT on December 16, 1928. He was the son of the late Margaret and Mark J. D'Arinzo, Sr.
He was the loving husband of the late Catherine D'Arinzo, and together they raised four children, Mark III (Penny), Ken (Debbie), Darlene (Terry), and David (Joanne). He was the proud grandfather to Trisha, Mark IV (Lisa), Lauren, Catie, Terry, Patrick, Christopher, and great-grandchildren Jordan and Mark V. His devoted companion after his wife's passing, Susan Rosen, and his sister Angie, and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly also survive him. Mark was predeceased by his siblings Vincent, Pat, Cecilia, Robert, and his granddaughter Francesca.
Mark will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was proud to be a veteran of the Korean War, and a veteran of the Sound Beach Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Mark's favorite organizations: Sound Beach Volunteer Fire Department Antique Fund, 207 Sound Beach Ave., Old Greenwich, CT 06870, or Fairfield County Chiefs Emergency Plan, 45 Beaver Brook Rd., Danbury, CT 06810. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019