Mark Pelazza
Mark "Music Mark" Pelazza, 63, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Born on July 12th, 1956 at Greenwich Hospital. He was the son of Beatrice and the late Vincent Pelazza. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cecelia and his two children, Mark and Jenna (Jordan) Spezzano. He is also survived by his brothers, Todd (Anne) and Vincent (Victor). Mark was the son-in-law of Mary and the late John Golino. He is also survived by his sister in law's Rita, the late Keith Bellantoni, Tina (Frank) Cosentino, four nephews, three nieces, and several cousins.
Mark worked as a Manager in the restaurant industry for many years. One of Mark's greatest joys in life was spending time with family and friends. You could always find Mark with headphones on, at a concert, or tapping his feet to any type of music.
On behalf of the Pelazza family, we would like to express our deepest appreciation and sincere thanks to all our family and friends for the love, support, and comfort during this difficult time.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 1, 2020.