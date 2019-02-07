Marsha E. Lambert

Marsha E. Lambert, 70, of Milford, CT, passed away on February 1, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family. Marsha was born on December 17, 1948 in Washington, DC to Lucille (Booker) Lambert and Warren Lambert.

At the age of 8, Marsha's family relocated to Stamford, CT where she attended Stamford schools and graduated from Rippowam High School. Marsha later went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from West Virginia State University where she became a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and she remained in contact with many of her sorority sisters over the years.

Marsha retired from The Southern New England Telephone Company after 30+ years of service where she worked as a Supervisor of Customer Service. She was also a longtime resident of Milford, CT and in recent years, worked at the YMCA in Stratford, where she always had a smile for the many members she served. Over the years, one of her favorite pastimes was to travel to different parts of the world with her family and friends.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Lucille Lambert of Stamford, CT; brother, Leonard Lambert of West Haven, CT; nieces, Cheryl (Lambert) Middleton of West Haven, CT; Tracy Lambert of Pasadena, CA; Valerie Lambert of Clinton, CT; great-nieces, Jasmine and Jade Middleton both of West Haven, CT; three great-great-nephews and a host of cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Warren Lambert. She will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

A memorial service and celebration of Marsha's life will be held at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friends and relatives may call during this time in remembrance and reflection of our dear family member.

Marsha's family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902.