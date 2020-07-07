Marshell Medley

10 years since God said come and take your rest. Sadly, time did not stand still when you went home to be with God. However, some loved ones have joined you in heaven and we can imagine the joy. You accomplished so much in 36 years. We still talk about your pancakes, dumplings and all of the shenanigans when the parents were away. Fluff graduated from college and is planning to attend law school. You must be so proud of her. There are marriages, siblings accomplishments, more nieces and 2 nephews. Most of all, we live knowing that we will see you again and that while you, our other puzzle piece is no longer here, physically the tribe continues as one and we remember to "Get Your Mind Right." Love Dad, Mom, Marshell, Dave, Sammy, Nelcia, Mikey, Gary and your daughter Neileycia "Fluff"

