Martha Ellen (Lotstein) Ratner, born November 28, 1939 passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Martha was born in Stamford, CT to Myrtle and Irving Lotstein. She attended Stamford High School and The University of Connecticut at Storrs. There she met her husband of 59 years, Joel Ratner. They raised their family in Stamford. Martha worked at Champion International and The Total Fulfillment Company. She loved to entertain and volunteer her time with various organizations including The Jewish Community Center and ARI of Stamford. She was kind to every person she met and took the time to learn everyone's story. Martha's greatest joy was her family and having everyone together. She was predeceased by her parents, Myrtle and Irving, her brother Kenneth and just recently, her husband Joel. She is survived by her children Catherine (Ed), Judy (Peter) , her sister Jane Molstre (Phil) and her six grandchildren, David, Amy and Matthew Granelli and Hannah, Eve and Evan LaForte along with many nieces and nephews she loved. A special thank you to her caregivers Loreen, Mishca and Patricia. Martha was buried along side her husband on Sunday morning. Donations may be made to the Stamford Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 24, 2020
