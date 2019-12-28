|
|
Martha Romero
On December 21, 2019, Martha Lesperance Romero departed this life and returned to God's loving arms. A lifelong Christian, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (Nana), daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, and dear friend, Martha touched many, many lives during her bright journey here on Earth.
The seventh and last child of Vital and Leonie (nee Dure) Lesperance, Martha was born August 8, 1940 in La Vallee de Jacmel, Haiti. As a young lady, of the tender age of 23, she bravely left Haiti alone for a new life in the United States for better opportunities, eventually settling in Stamford, CT. She later led the way for her mother, siblings, cousins and extended families to also eventually come to the United States.
Martha married Francisco Romero in 1967 and a year later, their son Roberto (Robert, Bobby) Romero was born. Robert provided Martha four grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
Martha worked as an administrator at Pitney Bowes Corporation for 35 years. She was an active member of Parkway Assemblies of God in Norwalk, CT, and in Georgia, she became a member of Pine Lake Baptist Church.
Throughout her life, Martha loved reading, traveling and cooking, and appreciated the fine arts and music. Martha's smile, quick wits and infectious laughter are some of her many cherished characteristics we will miss dearly. All of us are forever enriched by her many vivid stories of life growing up with extended family in La Vallee de Jacmel and the adventures of growing up with so many paternal and maternal cousins, aunts and uncles nearby.
Martha is survived by her son Robert (Bobby) Romero, grandsons Robert Lewis, Jamar Romero, Nasir Romero, Rakesh Romero and four great-grandchildren, Robert Lewis Jr., Leila Lewis, Elisa Lewis, Londynn Romero, and brothers Vilias and Bernard Lesperance, sister Heureuse Lesperance, many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Vital and Leonie Lesperance and sisters, Antonine Lesperance, Amante Faustin and Vitalie Nordena.
May Martha's life of generosity stay with those who knew and loved her. You will be forever in our hearts.
Please join the family in celebrating Martha's life. Viewing will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Leo P.Gallagher Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905. The Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM (second viewing at 9:00 AM), Parkway Assemblies of God, 260 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 30, 2019