Martin Van Goodwin
Martin Van Goodwin, 55, entered eternal rest on April 8, 2019 at The Connecticut Hospice. He was born on December 21, 1963 in Stamford, Connecticut to James and Sarah Jones Goodwin. Martin was employed for a number of years with Clairol Inc. His memory will be cherished by his parents James and Sarah Goodwin of Stamford, CT and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Martin was predeceased by his sister Regina Goodwin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. D. Stanley Lord officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 10, 2019