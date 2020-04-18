|
|
Martin A. Walsh
Martin A. Walsh, 88, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Danbury. He was born in Millpark, Claran, County Galway, Ireland on August 15, 1931 to the late John and Bridgette Lydon Walsh.
Martin was a carpenter by trade; his skills served him well as a supervisor for Commerce Packaging Corp Norwalk, CT for 54 years. He especially loved spending time with his family, enjoying a good steak dinner, known well in his neighborhood diners where he enjoyed breakfast most mornings. He enjoyed watching movies and live baseball, a sport he grew to love once he came to America at the age of 26. The NY Mets was his favorite team, both him and his son together enjoyed cheering them on for years. He was a great storyteller and had most people on the edge of their seats while telling it. He will be remembered for his gentle ways, his kind welcoming smile, his generosity and his contagious laughter.
Martin is survived by his loving children, Terence Walsh and his wife Lisa of Stratford; and Kelly Walsh Miller and her husband Carlos of Stamford; as well as his siblings, Maura O'Connell of Stamford; James Walsh, Bridgette Egan, John Walsh all of Ireland; and Frank Walsh of England. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Caitlin Walsh, Martin Walsh, Shannon Hitchcock, Allison Hitchcock, Maya Miller and Alyssa Miller, as well as great granddaughter, Eden Marie Walsh.
Besides his parents, Martin was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen P. Walsh; daughter, Ann Marie Walsh; brothers Patrick Walsh and Thomas Walsh; a sister, Nora O'Connell; and a grandson, Christopher Hitchcock.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Walsh family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020