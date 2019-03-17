|
|
Marvin H. Gold
Marvin H. Gold, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019. For 56 years, he was the beloved husband of Barbara (Seigel) Gold. Loving father of Edward Gold and Kerri Ruttenberg of Washington, DC, Richard and Julie Gold of Brookline, MA and Joseph Gold and Tammy Caplan of Sherman Oaks, CA. Adored grandfather of Kyle and Luke. Dear brother of the late Ruby Becker and son of the late Tillie and Irving Gold. Graveside services at Crawford Street Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA on Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m. Memorial observance at the home of Richard and Julie Gold following the burial through 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center at Mass General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Tricia Keck, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02114 (please write: Dr. Gompert's research in memo line).
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 17, 2019