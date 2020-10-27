Mary Antonietta Vartuli
Our beautiful mother, Mary Antonietta Vartuli passed away peacefully with the love of her family surrounding her on October 20, 2020. She was 91 years old.
Mary was born in Stamford, CT to Giuseppe and Julia Vartuli on October 3, 1929. As an only child she was blessed with wonderful close cousins and lifelong friends.
Mary began her career as an executive secretary at Pitney Bowes. She later went on to work side by side with her husband, Michael Vartuli, guiding a successful residential and commercial construction business for many years.
Mary and Mike raised three children in Greenwich, CT and upon retirement put down roots in Hobe Sound, Florida. Mary was a longtime member of the Lost Lake Women's Club and Italian Club where she forged many valuable friendships through the years. She was a devout Catholic and so proud of her Italian heritage. Her cooking was legendary, especially her homemade pizza and her Sunday pasta and meatballs. Beside being an amazing wife, mother and friend, she enjoyed needlepointing and was an avid reader.
She was predeceased by her husband, Michael Vartuli of 48 years . She is survived by her three children Anne Cadwell (Jim) of Old Greenwich, CT, Julie Gibian (Jim) of Old Greenwich, CT and Anthony Vartuli (Diane) of Centennial, CO.
Her greatest joys in life were her 6 grandchildren, Nina and Will Gibian, Michael, Giovanna and Julia Vartuli, and Hayden Cadwell.
Masses will be said in her name at both Church of St. Cecilia in Stamford and St. Christopher Church in Hobe Sound.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date tbd.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. or at www.stjude.org