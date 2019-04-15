Mary Ann Behunick

Mary Ann Behunick, 84, of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Franklin, NJ on June 1, 1934 to the late Michael and Dorothy Roberts Mickosawich.

A loving Mother and Grandmother, Mary Ann was also a registered Nurse at Stamford Hospital serving in both the Emergency Room and Surgical Floors for forty years, until her retirement twenty years ago. Her caring, compassionate ways coupled with her astute knowledge of nursing and health care made for a peer and hospital recognized leader.

She is survived by her loving children, Kathleen Behunick and her husband Carlos Palacios of Stamford, Dennis M. Behunick and his wife Michelle of Ridgefield and Steve Behunick and his wife Anna Larsen of Stamford, as well as six grandchildren, Veronica Albee, Nelly Monick, Mia, Sophia and Dennis Behunick, Kari Ann, Danielle and Nicole Behunick and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Michael Mickosawich and his wife Sally of PA, including many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will be private,

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Ann's memory to Kids in Crisis, One Salem Street, Cos Cob, CT 06807

