Mary Ann Diaz
Mary Ann Diaz, 57, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1962 in Candor, North Carolina to the late Bessie Robinson Warren and Melvin Person. Mary Ann was married to Juan Diaz of Bridgeport, Connecticut. She was formerly employed with CT Works for numerous years. Her memory will be treasured by her husband Juan Diaz, three sons; Juan Diaz, Jr., Cordero Diaz and Michael Cole, four daughters; Tisa Diaz, Quantiki Williams, LaTorchia Diaz and LaToya Diaz, three sisters; Martha Addison (Bill), Venetta Rashed and Sonya Frager (Myron), one brother; Melvin Person (Renee), Seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Mary Ann was also predeceased by her son Victor Diaz. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Deliverance Cathedral, 705 Arctic St. Bridgeport, CT. with Apostle Ardean Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Stamford. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 15, 2019