Mary Ann Gatto
Mary Ann Gatto, 78, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. She was born in Stamford on January 18, 1941 to the late Angelo and Florence Tedesco Verderosa. Besides her parents, Mary Ann was also predeceased by her husband Salvatore R. Gatto in 2014.
Mary Ann was a devoted wife and mother, who took great care of her family. She was warm and nurturing not only to her family, but also to friends, coworkers, and even strangers. She had a huge heart that was filled with compassion for others. She made it a point to help those in need, always offering words of encouragement and guidance. Mary Ann was truly loved by all who knew her.
Even in her senior years, Mary Ann remained active and continued to work for the family business of real estate development. She found much pleasure in going to the office in the Southbury Plaza Shopping Center, Southbury, CT which her husband built over 40 years ago. In fact, not only did she work in the office, but she was also in involved in creating the gardening design for the shopping plaza, and was delighted by the numerous gardening awards the center received. She had many other creative talents, including beautiful gift wrapping, interior decorating, fashion design and sewing (which she began as a young girl), and most notable, the art of cooking. Her cooking skills were extraordinary, and she made delicious Italian meals.
Mary Ann had a love for animals, particularly cats, and she always had cats she cherished throughout her life.
Overall, Mary Ann had an incredible spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed making people laugh. She will be dearly missed.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Christopher Gatto of Stamford and Evana Gatto of Darien. Her grandsons, Gregory and Benjamin Gatto were her pride and joy. She also leaves behind a brother, who she was very close to, Peter Verderosa and his wife Maria of Norwalk.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Darien at the private family mausoleum. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00- 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Ann's memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, Glioblastoma (GBM), 8550 W. Byrn Mawr Avenue, Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019